Kansas Governor Kelly to Commemorate Return of Red Rock to Kaw Nation

Kansas, According to a media release, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will meet with Kaw Nation leaders on August 29th at 10 am to commemorate the return of the Sacred Red Rock or Íⁿ’zhúje’waxóbe.
The Sacred Red Rock (Íⁿ’zhúje’waxóbe) is a 28-ton red Siouxan quartzite boulder that has resided in Robinson Park in Lawrence, Kansas for the last 93 years.
The sacred rock was relocated to Robinson Park from the confluence of the Shunganunga Creek and Kansas River in 1929 and was made to be a monument to the early founders of Lawrence.
The Sacred Red Rock (Íⁿ’zhúje’waxóbe) was pushed into what is now Kansas sometime between 600,000 and 1 million years ago during the last ice age and it lay at the junction between the Shunganunga Creek and Kansas River in Tecumseh, Kansas for hundreds of thousands of years before its removal to Robinson Park in 1929.
Kaw Nation has had a relationship with the sacred rock since they settled in the area in the 1600s.
According to an article from the Topeka State Journal from September 7, 1929, it was suggested that the rock be moved to Statehouse grounds in Topeka because of its geological importance and because "it was held in spiritual reverence by the Kanza Indians."
The project to return the Sacred Red Rock (Íⁿ’zhúje’waxóbe) to the Kaw people began in 2019 with the "Between a Rock and a Hard Place" Interchange Grant project hosted by the City of Lawrence and Douglas County commissions.
In 2021, Lawrence city officials and county officials from Kansas apologized to the Kaw Nation for the appropriation of the Sacred Red Rock (Íⁿ’zhúje’waxóbe) and agreed to its unconditional return to the Kaw people.
