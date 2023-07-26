Kirksville Man Arrested for Excessive Speeding and Resisting Arrest in Livingston County on Monday

Livingston County, MO; On Monday July 24, at 2:34 pm a Livingston County Sherriff's officer noticed a vehicle going upwards of 90 miles per hour on U.S. 36 which is posted at 65 miles per hour.
The officer engaged sirens and emergency lights on their vehicle and attempted to pull over the vehicle which then sped up and lead officers on a chase all the way to Livingston County Courthouse where the suspect then exited the vehicle and was arrested.
Sean Dabney, 46, of Kirksville claimed he was late for a child support case at the courthouse and was not trying to avoid officers but was actually attempting to find a safe place to stop.
Dabney says he knew officers were trying to stop him but didn't know why every other vehicle was yielding to officers except for him.
Dabney was arrested for speeding, resisting arrest/detention/stop by flight, and failing to stop at a stop sign.