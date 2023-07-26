 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Kirksville Man Arrested for Excessive Speeding and Resisting Arrest in Livingston County on Monday

  • 0
Kirksville Man Arrested for Excessive Speeding and Resisting Arrest in Livingston County on Monday

Livingston County, MO; On Monday July 24, at 2:34 pm a Livingston County Sherriff's officer noticed a vehicle going upwards of 90 miles per hour on U.S. 36 which is posted at 65 miles per hour.

The officer engaged sirens and emergency lights on their vehicle and attempted to pull over the vehicle which then sped up and lead officers on a chase all the way to Livingston County Courthouse where the suspect then exited the vehicle and was arrested. 

Sean Dabney, 46, of Kirksville claimed he was late for a child support case at the courthouse and was not trying to avoid officers but was actually attempting to find a safe place to stop.

Dabney says he knew officers were trying to stop him but didn't know why every other vehicle was yielding to officers except for him. 

Dabney was arrested for speeding, resisting arrest/detention/stop by flight, and failing to stop at a stop sign. 

Tags

Recommended for you