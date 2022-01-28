KQ2 Forecast: A cool and sunny Friday ahead

Cooler temperatures are on the way for today after a weak cold front moved through yesterday. Today temperatures will struggle to warm up into the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will really start to warm up this weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday as sunny and dry weather continues. Next week will start off on the warm side as well as 40s and 50s continue. Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring us our next cold front and winter system bringing us the chance for rain and snow. Temperatures will be much colder to end the week.