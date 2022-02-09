KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Wednesday ahead

A bit of drizzle moving through the area this morning. Be careful on bridges and overpasses for possible slick spots. Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs back in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the breezy side this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.
Temperatures will stay on the warm side throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will move through Friday night bringing some much colder temperatures for Saturday. The cool down will be short lived. Temperatures will be back up in the 40s and 50s on Sunday into next week.