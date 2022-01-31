KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the work week

Temperatures will be well above average today with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tomorrow will still be above average with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front will slowly approach bringing us scattered rain chances in the afternoon and evening hours. Eventually rain will transition to snow overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow will continue through the day Wednesday as much cooler temperatures move into the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the week.