...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the work week

7 day forecast January 31st

Morning Forecast January 31st

Temperatures will be well above average today with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow will still be above average with highs in the mid to upper 40s.  A cold front will slowly approach bringing us scattered rain chances in the afternoon and evening hours.  Eventually rain will transition to snow overnight into Wednesday morning.  Snow will continue through the day Wednesday as much cooler temperatures move into the area.  Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the week.

 

