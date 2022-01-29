KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler on Sunday

A weak cold front will move through the area tonight giving us some slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. Tomorrow will still end up above average with highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.
A big warm up is expected on Monday with highs in the upper 50s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will stay above average on Tuesday before our next winter system moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We will see a chance for rain move into the area Tuesday night eventually transitioning to snow Wednesday. Temperatures will be much colder to end the work week.