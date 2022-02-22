KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through noon

Temperatures today will be much colder than yesterday thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday evening. This morning we are waking up to some patchy drizzle. There are a few areas of freezing drizzle as well this morning. Be careful on bridges and overpasses as these will be the first areas to become slick.
Temperatures will be hanging out in the 20s throughout the rest of the work week. Another chance for snow will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday, however the impacts look minimal at this time for our area. Sunshine will return on Friday through the weekend as temperatures begin to slowly warm up.