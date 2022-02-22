 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through noon

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Weather Advisory 2-22

Temperatures today will be much colder than yesterday thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday evening.  This morning we are waking up to some patchy drizzle.  There are a few areas of freezing drizzle as well this morning.  Be careful on bridges and overpasses as these will be the first areas to become slick.

Temperatures will be hanging out in the 20s throughout the rest of the work week. Another chance for snow will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday, however the impacts look minimal at this time for our area.  Sunshine will return on Friday through the weekend as temperatures begin to slowly warm up.

 

Tags

Recommended for you