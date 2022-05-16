Lafayette students honor classmate who passed away Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday afternoon, teammates and friends held a balloon release in honor of a Lafayette student who passed away on Friday.
The Lafayette soccer team held the balloon release before heading to play in districts Monday night and wanted to make sure to remember their teammate, Elsie Smith.
The district announced Smith's passing Friday evening. According to the release, Smith passed away at Mosaic Life Care. There has been no announced on the cause of death.
Smith's family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and as of Monday afternoon, the site has raised more than $5,500.