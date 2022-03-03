Lawmakers introduce the "Missouri Stands with Ukraine" initiative

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Wednesday, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and representative Dean Plocher announced the Missouri Stands with Ukraine initiative in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The initiative began with the introduction of house bill 2913, filed by Representative Plocher, which prohibits state entities and private businesses from contracting with Russia, Russian entities, or any other country currently occupying or attacking a NATO ally.
The second half of the initiative encourages Missouri retailers to consider voluntarily removing Russian-made or Russian branded products from store shelves, and replacing them with USA made and Missouri made products.