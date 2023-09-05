Leadership Northwest Music Jam Raised Nearly $12,000 for Organization

Trenton, MO; Leadership Northwest Music Jam broke their attendance record on Saturday, September 2nd by having over 300 people in attendance.
The ticket proceeds from the night totaled $11,615 for the organization.
This was the third year that the event was hosted at Black Silo Winery in Trenton, Missouri.
Leadership Northwest Missouri will be hosting a Golf Tournament on September 9th and a leadership summit on October 5th.
More information about upcoming Leadership Northwest Missouri events can be found here.
Leadership Northwest Missouri is also accepting applications for the Class of 2024, the application deadline is November 1st and the application can be found here.