Leadership Northwest Music Jam Returns to Trenton

Trenton, MO; The Leadership Northwest Music Jam presented by Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center is returning to Black Silo Winery in Trenton, Missouri.
This is the third year that this event has been held.
This year the event takes place on September 2nd and tickets are available on Eventbrite in advance for $25 and on the day of the event tickets will be $30 at the door.
Doors for the event open at 6:30 pm and seating is limited so lawn chairs are required.
Tickets can be purchased here.
For more information about the event call 660-358-5834.