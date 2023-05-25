Local diocese says Gower Nun is a worldwide phenomenon

(GOWER, Mo.) KQ2 has learned there are only 100 verified and named incorruptibles by the Catholic Church in its over 2,000-year history.
The Sisters of Benedictine hope the Catholic Church decides they have a true miracle on their hands because that is one step closer to sainthood, but if you're not one of the thousands of practicing Catholics in Northwest Missouri and Northwest Kansas you may be wondering, how does the process of determining an incorruptible corpse work?
The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City and St. Joseph tell us this is so rare, there isn't a manual for the procedure of investigation.
Ashlie Hand from The Diocese of Kansas City and St. Joseph says, "That's something that Bishop Johnson is very focused on. There are some responsibilities that fall to the local Bishop in these kinds of situations, and he is doing those and doing what is necessary to move this process along."
There is a precedent of incorruptible bodies among saints and a lengthy path and process to sainthood in the Catholic Church.
