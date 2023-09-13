Local pharmacy weighs in on decongestion medication

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The FDA has deemed Phenylephrine to be ineffective when used in nasal spray.
Phenylephrine is used in many different medications, such as Mucinex and Dayquil.
Rogers Pharmacy clerk Julie Marie Nickelson gave feedback about the FDA's new study and if Rogers Pharmacy will continue to keep these medications on shelves.
"People with heart conditions are often recommended to use nasal spray without Phenylephrine meaning that it is still a highly needed medication," Nickelson said.
She adds that Rogers Pharmacy does not plan to discontinue any medications that are still being made available.
The FDA is still deciding on whether or not these medications with Phenylephrine in them will stay on the market.