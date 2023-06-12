McKemy Center Renovation June 20th

Maryville, MO; State representatives will join Northwest Missouri State University for a celebration of the renovation of the McKemy Center for Lifelong Learning this month.
The celebration will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday June 20th at the McKemy Center which is located on the Northwest campus at North College Drive and Centennial Drive.
The renovation of the McKemy Center is almost complete and this building will become home to welding booths, laboratories, safety upgrades and infrastructure upgrades.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded Northwest $988,211 towards this project in order to train and educate thousands of Missourians.
The remodeled McKemy Center will feature top rated welding equipment to promote welding skills and limit waste.
