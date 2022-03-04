 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...

Gusty winds will increase from the south during the day on Friday.
Expect winds to range in the 15 to 25 mph range, with occasionally
higher gusts around 30 mph also possible. Relative humidity will
be ranging between 30 and 40 percent, but there could be a brief
period this afternoon where relative humidity drops to below 30
percent. Due to the dry fuels and gusty winds outdoor burning is
strongly discouraged on Friday, due to those conditions promoting
rapid fire spread.


Southerly winds will increase once again on Saturday, perhaps as
high as 20 to 30 mph, with occasional gusts approaching 40 mph.
Outdoor burning is once again discouraged on Saturday.

McMurray gives final State of the City address

  • Updated
  • 0

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray giving his final state of the city address Thursday.

Not only reflecting on the past year, but the last four years as well.

The mayor highlighted improvements around the city, including the Bartlett center renovations and the progress of the bonds and bridges program.

McMurray also recognized the struggles that St. Joseph has seen as the COVID-19 pandemic continues but says the community is resilient.

"I want to thank you for your support during my term of office. It's my hope that our community continues to keep the momentum going. We are resilient, determined and hopeful and most importantly, willing to help one another. We are St. Joseph. The City worthwhile,” McMurray said. 

This was mayor McMurray's final state of the city address, as he announced he would not seek re-election.

Tags

Recommended for you