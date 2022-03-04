McMurray gives final State of the City address

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray giving his final state of the city address Thursday.
Not only reflecting on the past year, but the last four years as well.
The mayor highlighted improvements around the city, including the Bartlett center renovations and the progress of the bonds and bridges program.
McMurray also recognized the struggles that St. Joseph has seen as the COVID-19 pandemic continues but says the community is resilient.
"I want to thank you for your support during my term of office. It's my hope that our community continues to keep the momentum going. We are resilient, determined and hopeful and most importantly, willing to help one another. We are St. Joseph. The City worthwhile,” McMurray said.
This was mayor McMurray's final state of the city address, as he announced he would not seek re-election.