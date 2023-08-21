MDC To Host Family Fun Day On September 5th

Cameron, MO; The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a free Conservation Family Fun Day on September 5th.
This event will be from 6 to 8 pm at the Cameron Regional YMCA which is located at 1903 North Walnut street.
According to a press release from MDC, the event will include exhibits about tree stand safety, water rescue, archery, fur, native amphibians and reptiles.
For more information call MDC's Northwest Regional office at 816-271-3100 or email Agent Jaycob O'Hara at Jaycob.O'Hara@mdc.mo.gov.