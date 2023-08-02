Missouri American Water Accepting Applications for Fire Fighter Grant

St. Joseph, MO; Missouri American Water is currently accepting applications for their 2023 Firefighter Grant.
This program provides financial aid to communities in order to supply equipment and training to firefighters.
According to a media release from Missouri American Water, 200 grants have been awarded since the program began in 2016.
“As the water provider for about one in four Missourians, we continually invest in upgrading our water system to enhance service and reliability, so water is available when our customers and firefighters need it,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “The Firefighter Grant Program is one more way we can strengthen the partnerships we have with local fire districts and support their important work protecting our community.”
Only communities that have Missouri American Water as their provider are able to apply for this grant.
Some of these communities include Stewartsville, St. Joseph, Orrick, Lawson, and Wood Heights.
To apply for the grant, go to missouriamwater.com, click News & Community, click Community Involvement, click Firefighter Grant Program, fill out the questionnaire and provide the required documents before August 31, 2023.
If participants have questions, they can email Christie Barnhart at Christie.Barnhart@amwater.com