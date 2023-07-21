Missouri American Water Acquires Wood Heights Water Systems

Wood Heights, MO; Missouri American Water has finished acquiring the Wood Heights water systems.
Wood Heights is about 45 minutes outside of Kansas City and is just outside of the town of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
According to a press release from Missouri American Water, 83% of voters in Wood Heights approved of the sale in April of 2022.
“Missouri American Water are the experts when it comes to water and wastewater and will make improvements to the systems that are needed to meet rapidly approaching regulations,” said Frank Davitt, mayor of Wood Heights. “They have the resources to make these critical investments for significantly less than we could on our own.”
This acquisition adds about 260 water customers and 190 wastewater customers to Missouri American Water's profile.
