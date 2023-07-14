 Skip to main content
Missouri American Water Begins Work on Large Water Main

St. Joseph, MO; Missouri American Water has scheduled work to begin next week on a large water main.

Customers within the projected work area will experience little to no water pressure and discolored water. 

The scheduled work should begin on Monday July 17 from 9 pm to 6 pm, continuing on Wednesday July 19 from 9 pm to 6 am, and is projected to finish on Tuesday July 25 from 9 pm to 6 am. 

According to a press release from Missouri American Water, roughly 6,500 customers will be affected by this maintenance.

Customers can sign up for emergency alerts through their MyWater account at missouriamwater.com

