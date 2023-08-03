Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Finds Top Causes of Maternal Mortality

Missouri, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has just completed a three-year study from 2018-2020 on behalf of Missouri's Pregnancy Associated Mortality Review board (PAMR).
According to the study, the leading causes of maternal mortality in Missouri are mental health, including substance abuse disorders (SUDs), cardiovascular issues, and homicide.
Key findings in the study are that an average of 70 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of giving birth each year.
All pregnancy related deaths attributed to mental health and SUDs were determined to be preventable.
Black women in Missouri are three times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy than white women.
The PAMR board made six recommendations directed toward Missouri lawmakers and four were funded by the General Assembly and Governor Mike Parson.
In addition, over $4 million of general revenue was approved for use to create a maternal mortality prevention plan.
The report can be viewed here Health.Mo.Gov/data/pamr