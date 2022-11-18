Missouri drivers average $3.30 per gallon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to AAA, nearly 49 million of the nearly 55 million traveling this Thanksgiving will be driving.
While gas is still expensive, AAA reports the national average per gallon was $3.72, prices are down from just last week.
Here in Missouri, drivers in the show me state are paying an average of $3.30 for a gallon of gas.
St. Joseph is right below the state average at $3.28.
While that is nearly ten cents cheaper than last week.
At this time last year, drivers were paying on average $3.05 for a gallon of gas.