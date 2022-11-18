 Skip to main content
Missouri drivers average $3.30 per gallon

  Updated
  • 0

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to AAA, nearly 49 million of the nearly 55 million traveling this Thanksgiving will be driving.   

While gas is still expensive, AAA reports the national average per gallon was $3.72, prices are down from just last week.

Here in Missouri, drivers in the show me state are paying an average of $3.30 for a gallon of gas.

St. Joseph is right below the state average at $3.28.

While that is nearly ten cents cheaper than last week.

At this time last year, drivers were paying on average $3.05 for a gallon of gas.

 

