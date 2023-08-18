Missouri Evergy Customers Can Expect A Drop In Fees Come September

Missouri, According to a press release, Evergy Missouri West is adjusting the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers starting September 1, 2023.
Evergy Missouri West customers who use at least 1,000 kilowatts of electricity a month will see a decrease of the FAC charge by approximately $0.29 each month.
Evergy Missouri West provides electricity to approximately 303,536 customers in Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth counties.