Missouri Governor Declares September to be Jewish Heritage Month

Missouri, On September 19th Governor Parson was joined by all Missouri elected officials, and the Missouri chapter of the Coalition for Jewish Values as Parson declared September to be Jewish American Heritage Month in the state of Missouri.
Nationally Jewish Heritage Month is celebrated in May, however, Parson reasoned that several Jewish holidays are celebrated within the month of September including Yom Kippur, Rosh Hashanah, and the beginning of Sukkot.
"Missouri's own Harry S. Truman was the first world leader to officially recognize Israel as a legitimate Jewish state, and we continue our proud support for members of the Jewish faith today," Parson said.
Parson continued, "While we always want to recognize, honor, and appreciate the contributions members of the Jewish faith make to our culture and communities across the state, we especially want to do so during Jewish American Heritage Month."
"We also want to take this opportunity to unequivocally reject antisemitism toward Jewish people and bigotry of any kind," Parson stated.
Parson finished by saying, "Today and every day, we say hate and discrimination have no home in Missouri."
In addition to declaring September Jewish American Heritage Month in Missouri, the state has also adopted the working definition of antisemitism which has been adopted by over 1,100 global agencies, 40 countries, and 31 U.S. states since its establishment by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).
The definition states "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred towards Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestation of antisemitism are directed towards Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions, and religious facilities."
Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe weighed in saying, "During Jewish American Heritage Month, we celebrate out state's strong support for Israel and those of the Jewish faith."
Kehoe continued, "We also reaffirm Missouri's commitment to rejecting antisemitism and discrimination toward the Jewish community."
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft stated, "As secretary of state, I am pleased and honored to recognize the faith and fortitude of Jewish Americans and the contributions they have made to the great state of Missouri and this republic."
Ashcroft continued, "Generations of Jewish people have come to this country; some fleeing oppression and discrimination, others searching for the American dream."
Ashcroft finished by saying, "I stand together with Jewish Missourians to celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month as we push forward to preserve freedom and form a more perfect union."
Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick stated, "I am proud to join Governor Parson in recognizing he outstanding contributions made by people of the Jewish faith not only to our state but also to our American principles and way of life."
Fitzpatrick continued, "Jewish American Heritage Month offers us an opportunity to honor and learn more about the culture, experiences, struggles, and achievements of the Jewish people and the countless ways Jewish Americans have made our state, our nation, and our world a better place."
"This is also a time for us to stand together to send a clear message that antisemitism or discrimination of any kind, has no place in Missouri."
Fitzpatrick finished by saying, "Our state will not tolerate hatred or bigotry toward the Jewish people and will always strive to be a place that protects and respects their values, contributions, and culture."
Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek said, "I commend Governor Parson for establishing September as Jewish American Heritage Month in Missouri."
Malek continued, "The Jewish Community has a proud and significant history in Missouri, and I'm honored to celebrate this important new tradition."
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said "The Attorney General's Office has a history of standing against antisemitism and taking action to combat anti-Israel bias,"
Bailey stated, "We will continue to defend Jewish Missourians across the state this month and every month."