 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 10 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 10 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 degrees each
night will minimize recovery, which could compound into heat
related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Missouri Spire Customers Will See Rate Changes Come September

  • Updated
  • 0
Missouri Spire Customers Will See Rate Changes Come September

Missouri, According to a press release, Spire Missouri Incorporated will be changing the rates they charge for natural gas starting September 1, 2023. 

Spire East customers will see an increase of approximately $1.51 and Spire West customers will see an increase of approximately $1.11. 

Buchanan County residents are Spire West customers along with approximately 537,047 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone, and Vernon counties. 

This change in rates is due to an adjustment that was made to the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) which adjusts revenues in the positive or negative on actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.

The normal heating degree days are those days that match the average temperature of that date for the last 30 years whereas an actual heating degree day is what the actual temperature was for that day. 

Recommended for you