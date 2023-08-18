Missouri Spire Customers Will See Rate Changes Come September

Missouri, According to a press release, Spire Missouri Incorporated will be changing the rates they charge for natural gas starting September 1, 2023.
Spire East customers will see an increase of approximately $1.51 and Spire West customers will see an increase of approximately $1.11.
Buchanan County residents are Spire West customers along with approximately 537,047 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone, and Vernon counties.
This change in rates is due to an adjustment that was made to the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) which adjusts revenues in the positive or negative on actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.
The normal heating degree days are those days that match the average temperature of that date for the last 30 years whereas an actual heating degree day is what the actual temperature was for that day.