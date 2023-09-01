Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield dedicates Memorial for Gold Star Families

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri is holding a dedication to the new Gold Star Family Memorial on September 9th.
Gold Star families are those who have lost a family member in the Iraq war and are able to display a gold star in memorial of the family member's service to the country.
The ceremony is being hosted by the Brentwood Garden Club and will feature the Tri County Honor Guard.
The ceremony is going to be held at 5201 S. Southwood Road in Springfield, Missouri on September 9th at 10 a.m.
For more information call the Brentwood Garden Club at 417-459-1312