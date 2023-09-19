Missouri Western State University Celebrates Family Day 2023 on September 23rd

St. Joseph, MO; Missouri Western State University is celebrating Family Day 2023 on September 23rd.
MWSU students and family members will enjoy food, fun, and Griffon Football on Saturday September 23rd, a full four weeks after the start of the school year.
An information station will be set up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Blum Union lobby.
Festivities for the day include Donuts and Coffee, Griffon 360 Family Walk, First-Gen Family Photo Gallery Showing, Family Esports Scorecard Challenge, Family Day Tailgate, and the MWSU Griffon Football game against Fort Hays State.
A full list of activities can be found here.
Free tickets for the football game are available for all students and up to four family members through the Max Experience program, to sign up for the program click here.