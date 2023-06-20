 Skip to main content
MoDOT Closes Agency Road Bridge

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing the Agency Road bridge over U.S. route 36 for repairs on June 22 from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

