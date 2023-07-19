MoDOT Hiring Fair

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph office for The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is having a hiring fair for Full Time Maintenance Workers on Monday, July 24 from 10 am to 2 pm at 3602 North Belt Highway.

The hiring event will offer onsite drug tests, initiate background checks, on site work simulation physicals, support to obtain CDLs, and boasts that successful applicants could start within a week.

For more information go to MoDOT's Northwest District hosting job fair in St. Joseph | Missouri Department of Transportation.