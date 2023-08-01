MoDOT is Accepting Applications for Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Grant

Missouri, The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is currently accepting applications for the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety grant.
This grant offers funding to assist agencies to prevent deaths on roadways in Northwest Missouri.
Applications will be accepted until the end of the business day on September 1, 2023.
Grant requests cannot exceed $5,000. Organizations that are able to apply for the grant include schools, law enforcement, health departments, and community groups.
The program must address one of the areas highlighted in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speed, and aggressive driving.
The online grant application can be found here:
https://modot-rjzpw.formstack.com/forms/blueprint_grant_application.
For more information go to https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/show-me-zero.