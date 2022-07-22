 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Mosaic announces Chiefs' Elijah Lee as spokesperson

Elijah Lee Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Elijah Lee (44) as pictured on production day 2022

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care announced Friday that Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, Elijah Lee, will appear on behalf of Mosaic at various events during training camp.

Lee played locally at Central High School in St. Joseph during his early years of high school before moving to Blue Springs High School. Lee earned numerous awards and was regarded as a three-star recruit. Lee chose to play at Kansas State and was the first Wildcat linebacker to earn consecutive All-Big 12.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Lee joined the San Francisco 49ers and made it to Super Bowl 54.

Lee has had stints with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. He was signed by the Chiefs earlier this year.

Lee will speak at a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Friday at the Bartlett Center.

