Mosaic announces Chiefs' Elijah Lee as spokesperson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care announced Friday that Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, Elijah Lee, will appear on behalf of Mosaic at various events during training camp.
Lee played locally at Central High School in St. Joseph during his early years of high school before moving to Blue Springs High School. Lee earned numerous awards and was regarded as a three-star recruit. Lee chose to play at Kansas State and was the first Wildcat linebacker to earn consecutive All-Big 12.
He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Lee joined the San Francisco 49ers and made it to Super Bowl 54.
Lee has had stints with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. He was signed by the Chiefs earlier this year.
Lee will speak at a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Friday at the Bartlett Center.