Mosaic Life Care Received Grant from Missouri American Water

St. Joseph, MO; According to a media release, the American Water Charitable Foundation which is run by American Water has awarded the Mosaic Life Care Foundation a $250,000 Water and Environment grant.
“Missouri American Water is thrilled the American Water Charitable Foundation chose to fund an interactive water exhibit in the Children’s Discovery Center in St. Joseph,” said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. “The selection of Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s application speaks to what a special and unique community project this is. Through the exhibit, children will be able to learn about the source of our drinking water, watershed protection, and the importance of water to our health in a fun and creative way.”
The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program which focuses on water, people, and communities.
“The American Water Charitable Foundation’s belief in this project positively impacts the collective investment centered around our efforts to bring a best-in-class Children’s Discovery Center to downtown St. Joseph,” said Julie Gaddie, PhD, President, Mosaic Life Care Foundation. “We are grateful for the Water and Environment grant funds that will support the construction of an interactive water table learning exhibit within the center.”
The water table exhibit will be located in the Plymouth Building of the Children's Discovery Center.
“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across American Water’s footprint,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Funding for the Water and Environment grants focus on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation projects.”
The American Water Charitable Foundation has given $1 million to 23 organizations over 11 states.
More information about American Water's impact can be found here.