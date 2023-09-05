MSHP Labor Day Holiday Statistics

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released their statistics from Labor Day 2023.
According to MSHP there were 306 crashes, 146 injuries, nine fatalities, 119 DWIs, and 19 drug arrests.
The MSHP also released their boating statistics, there were 11 crashes, two injuries, and two BWIs.
The MSHP investigated nine of the twelve fatal traffic crashes over the holiday weekend and of those accidents two occurred in Macon, two in Springfield, two in St. Joseph, one in Lee's Summit, One in Poplar Bluff, and one in Willow Springs.
Three people died on Friday, September 1st.
Robert Lansing, 73, from Quincy, Illinois died in a crash in Shelby County, when the vehicle he was a passenger in changed lanes in front of another vehicle and was struck, the vehicle then slid off the left side of the road and overturned, Lansing was not wearing a seatbelt.
Tomas Ramos, 47, from El Paso, Texas died in a crash in Buchanan County, when his vehicle traveled off of the south side of the road and struck two embankments and Ramos who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected.
Zane Warner, 28, from Grandview, Missouri died in a crash in Cass County, when a vehicle turned left in front of him as he was riding a motorcycle, and Warner's motorcycle struck the vehicle. Warner was wearing a helmet.
Four people died on Saturday, September 2nd.
John Wiatt, 70, from Lampe, Missouri died in a crash in Stone County when two vehicles crashed into his vehicle after crashing into each other. Wiatt was wearing a seatbelt.
A five-year-old female from Doniphan, Missouri died in a crash in Ripley County when the driver of the vehicle she was in ran off of the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. The child was not in a safety device. The driver was uninjured.
The Joplin Police Department investigated the remaining two crashes from September 2nd and there are no details at this time.
There was one fatality on September 3rd.
Seger Mace, 18, from Coin, Iowa died in a crash in Nodaway County when he failed to yield at an intersection. His motorcycle began to skid, overturned, and hit the vehicle that was coming through the intersection. Mace was ejected from the motorcycle and he was not wearing a helmet.
Four people died on September 4th.
Christopher White, 50, from Bethel, Missouri died in a crash in Shelby County, when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating slid off the left side of the road, overturned, and he was ejected. White was not wearing a helmet.
Chris Terrell, 65, from Clarkton, Missouri died in a Carter County crash when the motorcycle he was driving traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. The passenger who was with Terrell sustained serious injuries in the crash and it is unknown if either party was wearing a helmet.
Logan Mitchell, 21, from Goodman, Missouri died in a McDonald County crash when the vehicle he was driving traveled off of the road and struck a tree. Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt.
The final fatality from September 4th was investigated by the Springfield Police Department and there are no details at this time.