MSHP Reminds Drivers to Lookout for Farm Equipment

St. Joseph, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, In 2022, there were 177 crashes in Missouri involving farm equipment.
In those crashes, seven people were killed and 63 were injured.
Since Missouri has just entered harvest season there will be farm equipment out on Missouri roads and MSHP wants drivers to be on the lookout and practice safe driving of vehicles and equipment.
For farmers, MSHP wants to make sure your equipment is properly marked with lights and a 'slow moving vehicle' emblem.
Farmers should always drive the farthest right that they can on the road and if traffic accumulates behind the equipment try to pull off of the road to clear the way.
Missouri Law allows farming equipment to travel on state highways between sunrise and sunset.
Drivers should stay alert, drive slow when approaching farm equipment, and wait until you have a clear view before passing.
MSHP says that traffic safety is everyone's responsibility.