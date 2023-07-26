MSHP Troop H Offers Boating Safety Course

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H is offering a boat safety course on August 19 from 8 am to 4 pm.
The course will be led by Captain Shawn P. Skoglund and will be held at Troop H headquarters at 3525 North Belt Highway in St. Joseph.
The course is free, but registration is required.
To register for the course or to find out what other courses are offered go to https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP02Web/app/safetyEdClasses.
For questions, contact Troop H headquarters at 816-387-2345.
Missouri Law requires operators of boats that are born after January 1, 1984, to have a boater safety certification card.
Upon the completion of the course, participants will be able to get a boater safety certification card for $15. This card doesn't expire and doesn't need to be renewed.