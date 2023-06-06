MU Launches One of Four Rabies Labs for Companion Animals Traveling

Columbia, MO; The University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine launched a unique rabies testing service which will provide antibody testing for companion animals such as dogs, cats, and ferrets, travelling with their owners to places like Hawaii, Guam, New Zealand, Australia, and Saint Kitts & Nevis.
These locals require proof of rabies immunity before allowing entry.
The previous policy in these countries where proof of rabies immunity was required was that pets were separated from owners for a quarantine period of up to six months.
"Now, you can submit a blood sample from your pet before your trip, and if the blood test shows adequate levels of rabies antibody immunity from previous vaccines or booster shots, the pet earns a certificate to avoid the inconvenience of having to quarantine in isolation upon arrival at the destination,” said Susan Moore, director of the new rabies lab at MU and an associate clinical professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine. “Given how much people love their pets, this industry has grown tremendously over the years.”
For those who are interested in traveling to these locations with their pet, the MU Lab suggests getting a blood sample from your vet and sending it into the clinic, this process has a turnaround time of about a week.
The Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (VDML) also uses the program to study chronic wasting disease in deer, African swine fever in pigs, and highly pathogenic avian influenza in chickens.
For more information contact Brian Consiglio at 573-882-9144 or at consigliob@missouri.edu