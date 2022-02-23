Mustangs announce 2022 roster

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs have announced this summer’s roster for the 2022 season.

The roster has 15 returning players including Lafayette High School alum Ike Book, Central alum Dawson Smith, Brady Holden, Will Hann, Sam Kissane and Sean O’Malley.

Some new faces this season will include second baseman Will Dryburg, a graduate from LeBlond and Camden Lutz, a St. Joseph Christian graduate.

"I am very excited to welcome these players back to the St. Joseph Mustangs baseball team. We have 15 returners who played huge roles in our 2019 and 2021 championships,” Mustangs Manager Johnny Coy said. “This is a tremendous group of young men who won’t have to spend any time getting to know each other. The new additions are players who will make an immediate impact and contribute greatly in our attempt to bring another championship to the greatest fans in all of summer baseball here in St. Joseph. We can't wait to see you on opening night St. Joseph!"

Opening day will be Wednesday, June 1 versus the Clarinda A’s, a rematch of the 2021 MINK League Divisional playoff game.

For tickets, call the Mustangs front office at 816-279-7856 or visit their website by clicking the link below. \