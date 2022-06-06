Mustangs introduce first female coaches

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs have a lot of promotional nights and one is focused on growing the game and creating more role models.
“I got the message and I was just kind of like okay another day of coaching you know but I think once I started I started to sit down and think about the magnitude of what this kind of means this,” Mustangs coach Lexi Kinnaird said.
The St. Joseph Mustangs are known to think outside the box and bring fresh new ideas to summer collegiate baseball. And one new idea this summer includes Women and Sports Night.
“Could be a huge opportunity for the local youth in our community, especially young little girls that can come watch and show them that you know, there's no barriers you know, you can do anything you want to do if you put your mind to it,” Mustangs Manager Johnny Coy said.
The Mustangs introduced their first ever female coaches Lexi Kinnaird and Sammey Bunch to former standout collegiate softball players who now coach themselves and will join the team for a night.
“The fact that we're able to have these conversations and start getting women in situations like baseball and the sports world outside of what is like your typical sports is pretty special,” Kinnaird said.
“You know, Sammy and Lexi, here's you know, is absolutely a no-brainer and we understand the Mustangs players are role models and you know the jobs that they do off the field. And it's nice to, you know, there's so many women who are great role models, and there's also so many little girls and boys looking up to them too,” Mustangs owner Ky Turner said.
It's not the first time the Mustangs have helped break down some barriers and sports. Regan Nash became the first woman to play in the mink league a few years back. And canard and bunch will make more history this year.
“I just love developing kids' knowledge of the game and their love and passion for the game. So I'm really happy that I get that opportunity and kids get to see that females make great coaches as well. It doesn't,” Mustangs coach Sammey Bunch said.
It doesn't matter if it's baseball or softball. This represents something greater than one night or one game. It's giving young ball players even more role models to look up to and hope to be like one day.
“Bigger than a win or a loss or your statistics at the end of the season. This is showing people that through the good and the bad, they can do whatever they want to do,” Kinnaird said.
Bunch and Kinnaird will join the team this Thursday, June 9 as coaches with the Mustangs when they take on the Wellington Heat at Phil Welch Stadium.