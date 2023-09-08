MWSU 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to Honor First Responders

St. Joseph, MO; Missouri Western State University 's Center for Military & Veteran Services and Student Government Association will host the second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 8:46 a.m. on Monday September 11th at Spratt Memorial Stadium.
The stair climb honors first responders who gave their lives trying to save the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
Participants will have the opportunity to climb 110 flights of stairs, try a shorter trek with a simulator, or support those who are attempting the climb.
Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothes, shoes, bring water, and take breaks as needed.
Check in for the event begins at 8 a.m. and the climb starts at 8:46 a.m. which is the exact time that the first plane hit the World Trade Center 22 years ago.
The event is free to the public.