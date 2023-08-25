 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

MWSU Cheer Squad Wins Multiple Awards at UCA Cheer Camp

  • 0
MWSU Cheer Squad Wins Multiple Awards at UCA Cheer Camp

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri Western State University Griffon cheer squad won multiple awards at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Cheer Camp of 2023.

The Griffon squad won second place for Game Day Performance, a blue ribbon for Sideline Evaluation and won Most Improved University. 

This is Danielle Bauman's first year as Head Coach for the Griffon cheer team, "I was so proud of the squad and how much they improved at camp."

Bauman said with pride, "I believe that camp is important to a cheer squad because it prepares us for football and basketball game days and helps the team improve their technique in stunts to progress further. The team and I are extremely excited to cheer on the Griffs with more entertainment to get the crowd excited during game day!"

More information about MWSU Cheerleading can be found here.

Recommended for you