MWSU Cheer Squad Wins Multiple Awards at UCA Cheer Camp

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri Western State University Griffon cheer squad won multiple awards at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Cheer Camp of 2023.
The Griffon squad won second place for Game Day Performance, a blue ribbon for Sideline Evaluation and won Most Improved University.
This is Danielle Bauman's first year as Head Coach for the Griffon cheer team, "I was so proud of the squad and how much they improved at camp."
Bauman said with pride, "I believe that camp is important to a cheer squad because it prepares us for football and basketball game days and helps the team improve their technique in stunts to progress further. The team and I are extremely excited to cheer on the Griffs with more entertainment to get the crowd excited during game day!"
