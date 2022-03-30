 Skip to main content
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in St. Joseph Tuesday night

  • Updated
Tornado damage in eastern St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado impacted eastern St. Joseph Tuesday night.

The tornado contained winds up to 90 mph and a path length of 0.3 mile.

A tornado warning was issued for St. Joseph around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

Severe storms containing damaging winds as well as a confirmed tornado responsible for damage across the area including roof and structural damage to homes in the area of Antelope Circle. 

Multiple tree and limb damage also reported across parts of the city.

