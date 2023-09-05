New Exhibit at Atchison Kansas Cultural Center

Atchison, KS; The Cultural Center of Atchison, Kansas has a new event by photographer James Mollison titled "Where Children Sleep".
The exhibit has been open since September 1st but an opening event is scheduled for October 6th as part of the Downtown Atchison First Friday festivities.
The exhibit will run through May of 2024.
"Where Children Sleep" has 20 diptychs (two separate images placed side-by-side) which show children's living conditions around the world, the goal of the exhibit is to raise awareness for the challenges different children face and to celebrate their dreams for the future.
James Mollison was born in Kenya but raised in England, he is based in Venice and has published multiple books on social and environmental issues.
Mollison's work has been featured in New York, London, and Rome.
Mollison has won multiple awards including the World Press Photo Award, the Prix Pictet Commission, and the TED Prize.
