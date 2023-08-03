New Shelter in Bartlett Park

St. Joseph, MO; A new shelter has been built in Bartlett Park in St. Joseph.
This new shelter replaced an old wooden shelter.
The project was funded by a half-cent park sales tax that was approved by voters on August 3rd of 2021.
The new shelter and installation cost was roughly $35,000.
According to The City of St. Joseph, the parks sales tax has to be reapproved every 10 years and the revenue from the sales tax must be used for park projects.
Some of the areas that can benefit from the tax include Krug Park, Hyde Park, Bode Sports Complex, Noyes Complex, Northside Complex, Phil Welch Stadium, Civic Arena, Missouri Theater, the dog park, Fairview Golf Course, aquatics, park restrooms, ball field lighting, and sidewalks within the parks system.
For more information go to Parks Sales Tax | St. Joseph, MO - Official Website (stjosephmo.gov).