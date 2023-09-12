New Speaker for Missouri House of Representatives Selected

Jefferson City, MO; A new speaker has been selected for the Missouri House of Representatives.
Missouri State Representative Jon Patterson is now the Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives.
According to a press release, Patterson is a Republican from Jackson County who was chosen by a vote of his caucus colleagues on September 12th.
Dr. Patterson serves District 30 which includes parts of Jackson County. Patterson currently serves as Majority Floor Leader and will continue in that role until the 2025 legislative session.
“I want to thank my fellow caucus members for their support and for placing their trust and faith in me as we move Missouri forward,” Patterson said.
Patterson continued by saying, “I will continue to work with all members of the House to find common ground, pass commonsense legislation, and protect the rights, freedoms, and values Missourians hold dear. As we face the challenges of tomorrow, I know that together we can take the necessary steps toward a brighter future for all who live in our great state.”