Nodaway County Heat Warning and Cooling Stations

Nodaway County, MO; According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, Nodaway County will remain under a heat warning until Thursday, August 24th.
The estimated heat index will be between 110 and 120.
Vulnerable individuals include infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, those with chronic medical issues, and those who work outdoors.
Nodaway County Cooling Centers will be located at the Senior Center and the Maryville Public Library.
The Senior Center will be open from 7 am to 4 pm and the library will be open from 9 am to 6 pm.
The Maryville Department of Public Safety gave some tips to stay safe in the heat include staying inside, taking breaks and staying hydrated if you work outside.
Keep hydrated, eat light meals, bring pets inside and keep them hydrated.
Make sure to check on friends and family, know the signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other heat illnesses.
Close curtains, and blinds to keep your residence cool.