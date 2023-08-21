 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
105 to 120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Nodaway County Heat Warning and Cooling Stations

  • 0
Nodaway County Heat Warning and Cooling Stations

Nodaway County, MO; According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, Nodaway County will remain under a heat warning until Thursday, August 24th. 

The estimated heat index will be between 110 and 120. 

Vulnerable individuals include infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, those with chronic medical issues, and those who work outdoors. 

Nodaway County Cooling Centers will be located at the Senior Center and the Maryville Public Library. 

The Senior Center will be open from 7 am to 4 pm and the library will be open from 9 am to 6 pm. 

The Maryville Department of Public Safety gave some tips to stay safe in the heat include staying inside, taking breaks and staying hydrated if you work outside. 

Keep hydrated, eat light meals, bring pets inside and keep them hydrated. 

Make sure to check on friends and family, know the signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other heat illnesses. 

Close curtains, and blinds to keep your residence cool. 

Tags

Recommended for you