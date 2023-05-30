 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central
Doniphan, northeastern Atchison and southwestern Buchanan Counties
through 615 PM CDT...

At 541 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Rushville, or near Atchison, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Atchison, Rushville and Doniphan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Nominate a Veteran/Active-Duty Military Service Member Today!

Help us honor the men and women who have served or are serving our amazing country. The Missouri State Fair is accepting nominations for Veteran/Active Military Honoree of the Day, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass.

Eleven veterans/active-duty service members from Missouri will be chosen from the nominations and honored in a Military Flag Retreat ceremony to take place just outside the Historic Administration Building on the Fairgrounds.

Individuals can be nominated using a form available on the Missouri State Fair website. We ask that the form be filled out as thoroughly as possible and additional space may be used. Nominees must be Missouri residents and available to attend one of the eleven days of the 121st Missouri State Fair, Aug. 10-20. Once a nomination form is complete, it can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the Missouri State Fair marketing office to be entered into the selection process. The deadline to submit nominations is July 5, 2023.

Send in your nominations now at mostatefair.com to join us in honoring our military service men and women at the Military Flag Retreat Ceremony at the 2023 Missouri State Fair! 

Tags

