Northwest Missouri Master Gardener's Annual Tomato Fest

St. Joseph, MO; The Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners are holding their annual Tomato Fest on Wednesday, September 6th from 5 to 7:30 pm.
This is a free program offered by the MU Extension operated out of 4125 Mitchell Avenue in St. Joseph.
Master Gardeners and Extension faculty will be answering questions and hosting presentations over topics like growing tomatoes & garlic, getting your soil ratios correct, tomato sampling & rating, perfect peppers & more, and recipe tastings.
For more information call 816-279-1691.