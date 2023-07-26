 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Now to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Noyes Children's Home Completes New Playground and Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting

St. Joseph, MO; The Noyes Children's Home recently completed construction of their new playground. '

Today, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new build with a ribbon cutting ceremony. 

The playground was made possible through a community grant and private donations. 

According to their website, "For over 120 years, the Noyes Home has been a place where a child who is facing a family crisis feels safe, and can just be a child, until his or her family is able to get back on its feet. The Noyes Home is a place where a family facing eviction or the loss of employment can talk about their next steps with professionals while their children are cared for with kindness and compassion — for a few days, or a couple of weeks, while they find a solution. It’s where a teen finds friendship, security and a positive environment to continue attending high school if a parent is unable to care for him". 

For more information go to noyeshome.org

