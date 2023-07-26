Noyes Children's Home Completes New Playground and Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting

St. Joseph, MO; The Noyes Children's Home recently completed construction of their new playground. '
Today, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new build with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The playground was made possible through a community grant and private donations.
According to their website, "For over 120 years, the Noyes Home has been a place where a child who is facing a family crisis feels safe, and can just be a child, until his or her family is able to get back on its feet. The Noyes Home is a place where a family facing eviction or the loss of employment can talk about their next steps with professionals while their children are cared for with kindness and compassion — for a few days, or a couple of weeks, while they find a solution. It’s where a teen finds friendship, security and a positive environment to continue attending high school if a parent is unable to care for him".
For more information go to noyeshome.org