NWMSU hosts panel discussion on Russian invasion of Ukraine

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State hosted a panel discussion on the crisis in Ukraine.
The discussion was free and open to the public, the room overflowing with students listening and asking the panel questions.
The panel consisted of Northwest faculty, among others sharing their knowledge of the situation.
The university hoped to give students an open space to connect and learn more about the crisis.
"But knowledge is power. And specifically, not just knowledge, but being able to watch the modeling of how to ask the right questions, right, how to think critically, and be able to bring in some of these geographic, historical and political perspectives. And so I think we were able to do that tonight, unable to sort of help people think through some bad or at least begin asking those questions,” Assistant Professor of Geography Emily Frazier said.
