Oklahoma Man Fell Asleep Behind the Wheel in DeKalb County

DeKalb County, MO; Yesterday, July 31st at 3:30 in the afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 75-year-old Oklahoma man was travelling west on US 36 in DeKalb when he fell asleep behind the wheel and travelled off of the south side of the road.
The vehicle went through the median and struck the embankment several times before coming to a stop facing west in the median.
The man, Ronald Dane of Yukon, Oklahoma sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center via DeKalb EMS.
Dane's vehicle was totaled in the crash.