Old Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport to be Demolished

Boone County, MO; The old Missouri River bridge in Rocheport is scheduled to be demolished on September 10th.
Interstate 70 will close to traffic the morning of September 10th for the blast to remove the truss of the old bridge.
For the safety of motorists and the demolition team, the perimeter of the blast zone including parts of the Katy Trail will be closed during the time of the immediate blast around 7:30 a.m.
Motorists are strongly advised to avoid I-70 on the morning of September 10 from 7 to 9 a.m.
MoDOT plans to livestream the demolition here.
The blast will drop six million pounds of steel into the Missouri River and that steel must be removed from the river within 24 hours of the blast to reopen the river to boat and barge traffic.
The new eastbound bridge will be called Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River bridge.
Construction on the new bridge is scheduled to begin almost immediately after the blast and will cost approximately $220 million, the project is expected to be completed in December of 2024.
More information about the project can be found here.